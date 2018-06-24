A lot is going on in the world of the Carters — always, but especially lately. Between surprise albums, relationship drama, raising three young children, and touring the globe, fans are wondering when to expect the power couple's next appearance. So, will Beyoncé and JAY-Z be at the BET Awards?

The BET Awards are set to air on Sunday, June 24, and neither half of the power couple is on the list of performers released by BET. (Instead, look out for Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Daniel Caesar, Big Sean, and more.) But it wouldn't be a music awards show if they didn't snag a few nominations. Beyoncé and JAY-Z are nominated together for Best Collaboration for their track with DJ Khaled, "Top Off" (also featuring Future). JAY-Z is also nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Album of The Year for 4:44. Beyoncé is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist as well.

It's worth noting that with 28 wins out of 60 nominations, Beyoncé is the BET Awards’ most-winning and most-nominated artist, according to Entertainment Weekly. JAY-Z is a frequent nominee as well, and he shaded the Grammys on the couple's new album Everything Is Love after receiving zero of the eight awards for which he was nominated in 2018. ("Tell the Grammy's f*ck that 0 for 8 sh*t.")

In true Carter fashion, the couple announced the release of Everything Is Love, a surprise joint album, on Saturday, and fans are still processing how they managed to pull it off. Any album would be difficult enough to keep on secret, but these two took over one of the world's most popular tourist attractions, the Louvre, to film a music video for one of their tracks, "Apesh*t." The Louvre, the iconic home to the Mona Lisa, garnered 8.1 million visitors last year, per the museum's website, and the Carters were able to film front and center before its most famous paintings and sculptures. But of course, they're Beyoncé and JAY-Z, so it really shouldn't come as a surprise at all.

Beyoncé on YouTube

The announcement of the new album came during a show on their joint world tour, On the Run II. The show, in London, marked the final performance of the U.K. portion of the tour.

And in case you forgot, the couple recently welcomed a pair of twins named Rumi and Sir. To add to the surprises, fans at their Wales concert were sure they debuted new photos of the twins during the show. But Beyoncé's publicist has since denied that assumption, telling Buzzfeed in a statement that the babies in the images did not belong to the Carters.

The U.K. leg of their tour might be over, but Beyoncé and JAY-Z still have much of Europe to conquer. While they do not have a show the night of the BET Awards, they're scheduled to perform in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 23; two days later, on June 25, the couple has a show in Stockholm, Switzerland. It takes just over an hour to fly between the two cities, so if Beyoncé and JAY-Z were to make a pit stop in Los Angeles for the BET Awards on their day off, they'd be going pretty far out of the way.

But what is inconvenience to Beyoncé and JAY-Z? It hasn't gotten in their way before. If they could film a secret video in the Louvre, there's no way to rule out an appearance at the BET Awards. Will the Carters take the red eye and show up, fresh as hell, on the red carpet, like they do? The choice is theirs to make.