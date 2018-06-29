Megan Fox is a pretty private person, but even she can't resist sharing her cute kids with the world every once in a while. On Friday, Fox posted a rare picture of her youngest son, Journey River Green, on Instagram, and he is the sweetest little cherub you've ever seen.

Fox is married to former 90210 heartthrob Brian Austin Green, and the two of them have three sons together: Noah Shannon Green, 5; Bodhi Ransom Green, 4; and Journey River Green, whose picture she posted on Instagram. He's almost 2 years old and has a mop of amazing blonde hair.

In the photo, Journey is wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tee — because kids love TMNT, and also because his mama starred in the two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. He's basically her biggest fan. With his cornsilk hair, big eyes, and bigger lashes a grumpy little look on his face, Fox captioned the pic, "#mood."

Fox and her husband don't share photos of their kids very often, which of course is their business, but fans must be a little bummed. Everyone wants to see cute celebrity babies; it's a simple pleasure. Perhaps Fox wanted to throw a bone to the people with her cute Instagram of Journey, and the comments on the picture are full of love for the little guy.

Fox also recently posted a photo of Noah and Bodhi on the beach in little wetsuits (too cute), and they both have great hair, too. A great hair family all around. Even though they're two years apart, they look like they could be twins. Her husband also posted a photo of the two older kids from that beach day, playing in the sand.

Fox and Green have been together since back in 2004, and though they had some ups and downs, they tied the knot in 2010. Noah was born in 2012, Bodhi in 2014, and Journey in 2016. Green also has a 16-year-old son named Kassius with his former 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcil, and there are a lot of cute throwback photos of him on Green's Instagram account.

Fox does has some very sweet family photos on her 'gram, you just gotta look for them in between all her selfies. She posted a photo last summer of the whole family, in a collection of sweet Insta photos. And one thing is very clear: There are strong genes in this family, because all three kids look so much alike. In the photo of Journey that Fox posted on Friday, you can tell he's starting to look just like his older brothers.

Fox has been pretty busy with the family and hasn't had a movie come out since TMNT: Out Of The Shadows in 2016. She did, however, do a great stint on New Girl, temporarily replacing Zooey Deschanel when she was on maternity leave in 2016. Fox played Reagan, who moves into the loft briefly while Jess is sequestered on jury duty. She added something different to the energy of the show, and ended up being a fan fave, and a stark contrast to the bubbly, quirky Jess, though the two of them worked well in scenes together.

But if you are jonesing for a Megan Fox movie, you might just be in luck. According to her IMDb page, she starred in James and Dave Franco's film Zeroville, which is scheduled to come out either later in 2018 or in 2019, and has a great cast: Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen also star. She has also got two films in post-production, and most exciting — she's currently filming the animated Naya Legend Of The Golden Dolphin, which has a phenomenal voice cast, including Kate Winslet, Diego Luna, Whoopi Goldberg, and Isabella Rossellini. That will surely be a movie her three adorable kids will love. 'Til then, let's hope she posts more photos of them.