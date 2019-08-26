The stars are all aligning on the VMAs red carpet with head-to-toe fits that fans are already clamoring to recreate. Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 VMA red carpet looks were certainly “realer than real” for her debut at the show. In fact, she changed into a second outfit before the official pre-show even started — a good reminder to everyone why she’s the OG Hot Girl.

No matter which of her two alter egos — Hot Girl Meg or Tina Snow — she's repping, you better believe Megan Thee Stallion brings the fever to her outfits. For her first time at the VMAs, Megan first stepped out in a bedazzling black blazer with a matching bra and underwear set that was detailed with beads and stones all over each individual piece to complete a look for a badass. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper pulled out all the stops with hoop earrings and matching black studded knee-high boots.

Thee Stallion is known for having some slicked backed edges and bundles galore on her head, and her VMA red carpet debut hardly swayed any differently than her usual style. With strands as long as her legs, Meghan wore her hair in a long sleek black style down to her hips with a simple middle part while she let her outfit do all the talking.

Bringing her face to life even more, Megan wore pink and greenish gold eyeshadow along with some nude glossy lips. All around, this stallion is truly the GOAT.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But rather than stop there, Megan stepped on necks with a second outfit that was equally bossed up when she performed during the pre-show.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rapper found time to switch into an army green Louis Vuitton collared bodysuit with a leather green jacket and black and gold combat boots to match.

Although the rapper has only come into her the spotlight recently, Megan has already put her mark on the fashion and beauty world all while promoting the Hot Girl Summer movement.

Megan has already dropped a few gems on the carpet this year, including the chain and jewel-ridden bikini and skirt set that she wore on the BET Awards blue carpet.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The H-Town Hottie was dripping in gold chains and mesh fabric like a dancer ready to shimmy, with inches and inches (and more inches) of hair cascading down passed her stomach. The rapper literally came to serve like a Greek goddess.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her Beautycon LA debut, Megan graced the annual convention with red, black, and blue. The self-proclaimed "Hot Girl" rocked a blue curly wig with aquamarine eye makeup to contrast her bright red blazer, Chanel belt and Fendi tights. Without question, all eyes are on Megan.

Megan has proven in her VMA red carpet outfit and many other looks that she has no problem showing off her skin when it comes to fashion and embraces her body in its natural state. The rapper spoke in an interview with BET at Beautycon LA about how she stays confident.

“I love being a female rapper and embracing my sexuality," Megan said. "Us boss chicks have to continue to stick together and change the game.”

While women rappers are often criticized about their bodies, Thee Stallion is open about loving her own regardless of the scrutiny. Plus, according to Megan, all you need to enjoy a Hot Girl Summer is confidence, a cute outfit, and not be afraid to drive the boat, girl.