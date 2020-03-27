No matter what's going on in the world, many of us still love to keep up with our favourite royals, and this most recent news involves none other than the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to sources, Meghan and Harry are have reportedly moved to LA.

People has reported that the duo have left their current residence in Vancouver, Canada, and taken their 10-month son Archie to a new place near Hollywood in LA. And by the sounds of it, this has everything to do with the current coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, The Sun has also reported the news, with a source allegedly telling the newspaper that, “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out."

However, the relocation has reportedly been on the cards for a while. The source continued: "This move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area."

On why the couple had decided to make the move from Canada back to the U.S., the insider revealed: “They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

These reports comes after news that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, had contracted COVID-19 back in the UK earlier this week. The royal, who is first in line to the throne, was apparently displaying mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health." He is currently in isolation at Balmoral.