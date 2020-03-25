As the UK get used to life under new rules and the world clamps down on its response to the spread of COVID-19, it seems the virus doesn’t discriminate when it comes to its victims. A string of high-profile – from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, to Idris Elba and Greta Thunberg have spoken about their experiences. Today (March 25), Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales, 71, is displaying mild symptoms of the virus “but otherwise remains in good health,” according to BBC News, and has been working from home over the last few days. The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested for the COVID-19 strain but her test proved negative and she does not have the virus.

Although Clarence House has said that both Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating in Balmoral, it remains to be seen where The Prince of Wales caught the virus. An official statement read: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The news comes a week after reports surfaced that a Buckingham Palace staffer had tested positive for the virus, prompting Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip to decamp to Windsor a week earlier than planned. Prince Charles reportedly last saw the Queen on March 12, according to Buckingham Palace, adding that she "remains in good health".

According to royal correspondent Chris Ship, the Prince of Wales has spoken to both of his sons, Prince William, who is in Norfolk with his family, and Prince Harry, in Canada with his.

If you or someone you’ve been in close contact with appears to have shown or be showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, visit the NHS website in the UK to find out the next steps you should take or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.