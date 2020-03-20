Meghan & Harry Want To Help Make Self-Isolation Less Lonely

The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented. And however you are currently feeling – be it anxious, stressed, or scared – it is important to know your feelings are completely valid. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to make self-isolation less lonely with their latest Instagram post.

"With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in," the post reads. "Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things."

Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.

The caption then goes on to share how you can help yourself, and others, during this challenging time: "Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness," it continues. "There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need."

As well as listing places you can get support if you need it, Harry and Meghan also suggested those that are feeling bored could always train digitally to become counsellors, and help others during this trying time.

As well as this, they note that those feeling depressed and anxious, or those who are in an abusive relationship should absolutely reach out to one of the resources above, or just to a friend or family member. The same goes for reaching out to those you may be concerned about. "If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life."

The numbers for each of the services the Sussexes mentioned are:

Crisis Text Line: 85258

Shout UK: Text SHOUT to 85258

Kids Help Phone: text 686868 or call 1-800-668-6868

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.