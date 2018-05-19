On May 19, American actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry at St. George's Cathedral in Windsor, England. The nuptials are highly anticipated across the globe, and the potential fashion choices of the happy couple on the big day are at the top of everyone's mind. Meghan and Harry's wedding rings are one traditional detail that everyone is curious about — and according to a tweet from Kensington Palace, the rings have a very special significance.

Much of the jewelry worn by the royal family has historical significance — in fact, Buckingham Palace has its own royal jeweler, the House of Garrard. Kensington Palace just announced via Twitter that Meghan and Harry's rings have significance as well. The tweet reads, "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. # RoyalWedding"Much of the jewelry in the royal collection is made from Welsh Gold, so the inclusion of Meghan's wedding ring into this family is definitely an important moment. Kensington Palace also shared a link to the official Royal UK website, which goes into further depth about the details.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings," the site reads. "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop. The rings will be carried to St George's Chapel on the day of the Wedding by The Duke of Cambridge, in his capacity as Best Man."

Meghan's gifted wedding ring from the Queen is certainly a special detail, but the inclusion of a wedding ring for Prince Harry is also intriguing — especially considering that his father, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge didn't wear one on their wedding days.

