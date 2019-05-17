Between her royal duties and her new role as a mother to baby Archie, Meghan Markle definitely has her hands full at the moment. So, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to hear that Meghan Markle missed her high school reunion, per Marie Claire. But, as is befitting of the always-classy Duchess of Sussex, she did acknowledge the event in one special way.

According to DailyMailTV, Markle's 20-year high school reunion took place on May 5 (the duchess graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in California back in 1999). Of course, she was a little preoccupied around that time, as she would go on to give birth to her first child with her husband, Prince Harry, on May 6. So, it makes sense that she missed out on traveling all the way from the United Kingdom to California.

While she didn't attend her reunion, Markle did send a kind message to her former classmates in the form of a letter (complete with an official envelope from Kensington Palace), also according to DailyMailTV. One attendee at the reunion related to the publication that the Duchess of Sussex's classmates did want to catch up with her in person (since she's been more than busy over the past couple of years), but that they were thrilled to hear from her. The source said:

"They were so excited to get that letter from her. She is remembered as someone who is very thoughtful, and to get that kind of attention now that she is a Royal went down really well."

They also added that Markle can always attend the 25-year reunion event, if she's able to, and that she can always bring some royal family members along, "Hopefully she will be able to make it to the 25 year reunion and she is welcome to bring Harry and Archie along with her.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, Markle was rather busy around the time of her high school reunion, as she was gearing up to give birth to her first child. The news about their son's birth was announced via the couple's official Instagram account, which detailed:

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Two days later, on May 8, the couple revealed their little one's name, detailing on Instagram that his full moniker is, "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor." Additionally, their name reveal also came with an iconic photo featuring the new parents, Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth:

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

As you can gather, Markle had a totally legitimate reason for missing her high school reunion. But, as one attendee at the affair said, there's always the 25-year reunion. And, hey, maybe Harry and Archie can tag along to that one? That would certainly be a royal event to remember.