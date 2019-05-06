The wait is officially over, royal watchers. That's because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby has arrived, according to an official statement posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Monday morning, marking a majorly exciting moment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and pretty much the entire world).

Along with giant font that says "It's a boy!", the official statement read:

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The palace previously revealed that Markle and Harry would welcome their child sometime in spring 2019, but did not reveal anything more specific than that. As you might recall, Kensington Palace confirmed in October 2018 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who exchanged vows almost exactly a year ago, were set to become first-time parents.

As for where the new parents plan to raise baby Sussex, Harry and Markle's child will call Frogmore Cottage home, instead of Buckingham Palace or the couple's former residence at Kensington Palace. In November 2018, it was announced that they were set to move into their new house on the Windsor Castle estate in 2019.

According to The Sun reporter Emily Andrews, an official announcement from Kensington Palace stated,

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful their official residence will be on the estate."

There have been more than a few details released about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex supposedly decorated their child's nursery in their Frogmore Cottage residence. According to a report from Vanity Fair, published in January, the couple is keeping the color scheme of the nursery neutral, as they reportedly decorated with a white-and-gray color scheme. Additionally, they have some very 21st century decor in mind for the room. A source, who claims to have a close connection to Markle and Harry, said:

"They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones."

While Markle and Harry have stayed mum when it comes to their bundle of joy, as is the royal family way, they have spoken about the new addition to their family in the past. As the Daily Mail noted, Falklands veteran Simon Weston reportedly spoke with Harry about rugby, but the convo naturally turned toward the royal baby. "We joked about Wales defeating England in the Six Nations rugby," Weston said, "I also warned him and the duchess it serves him right as they will be getting plenty of sleepless nights when the baby is born."

Harry's reported reply to Weston's quip offered up a little bit of insight as to what he and his wife might be thinking in terms of having more children. "He said if they have any more than two [babies] it will serve him right." So, could it be that the duke and duchess are planning on having at least two children? It sure sounds like it.

Whether they have more children in the future or not, the Sussex family is definitely due for some congratulations right now in light of the recent, incredibly happy news about the birth of their first child.