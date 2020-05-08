One of the most poignant jewelry trends to emerge recently is the evil eye. Just this week alone, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing their evil eye jewelry — and the meaning runs deep.

The power of the evil eye is thought to be in its ability to ward off evil spirits and protect the wearer. There are origins of the belief that can be traced back to Greece, Turkey, Ancient Rome, and more, all landing on a similar sentiment. The cultural entrance of the evil eye came as a way to dispel curses and, as BBC notes, "With such an ardent and widespread belief that a stare held the power to inflict catastrophic misfortune, it’s no surprise that the people of these ancient civilizations sought out a means to repel it, which led to the earliest iterations of the nazar amulet that we know today."

After showing up in a number of religious texts, jewelry became more mainstream with the invention of glass beads. According to The New York Times, "Glass beads appeared in the Mediterranean in about 1500 B.C., as glass production became more sophisticated, and evil-eye beads became popular among the Phoenicians, Assyrians, Greeks, Romans and Ottomans."

The jewelry trend continues to pick up steam today. Markle was seen wearing her evil eye pendant during a Zoom call with Smart Works, and many believe she was sending a hidden message to the press to keep negativity at bay. New parents-to-be, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, took to Instagram to share their matching diamond-studded evil eye bracelets, also interpreted as a call to the press after their pregnancy news was leaked — and also perhaps a sign of their commitment to surround their new baby with positive vibes.

From the affordable amulets to the splurge-worthy gems, add the below evil eye pieces to your jewelry collection this season.

Etsy Blue Evil Eye Glass Bracelet $29 | Etsy See on Etsy Go classic with a navy glass evil eye bracelet.

EF Collection 14K Yellow Gold Navy Enamel & Diamond Open Evil Eye Ring $300 | Nordstrom Rack See on Nordstrom Rack Pack a hard punch (literally) with a dainty evil eye ring featuring gold, enamel, and diamonds.

Sydney Evan Gold & Diamond Mini Bexel Evil Eye Stud Earrings $730 | Sydney Evan See on Sydney Evan Splurge on a pair of earrings with a pavé diamond detail and single sapphire stone to ward off evil spirits.

Jennifer Meyer Lapis Inlay and Turquoise Center Evil Eye Pendant Necklace $2,250 | Ylang 23 See on Ylang23 Consider a more abstract take on the trend with a hard-stone pendant.

London Collection 14K Gold Link Bracelet with Diamond and Sapphire Evil Eye $1,160 | London Jewelers See on London Jewelers Go trendy with a chunky chain and a diamond and sapphire pendant in the middle.

Shashi Evil Eye Bracelet $54 | Shobop See on Shopbop Keep it simple with a stackable bracelet featuring fun, fringe detail on the clasp.