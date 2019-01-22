Royals, they're just like us — they go out for lunch at adorable restaurants in Notting Hill in their free time along with a team of security guards. (OK, not quite, but close enough). A few days ago, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted in London on a rare off-duty outing to grab a bite to eat. Meghan was accompanied by Christian Jones, the recently appointed Deputy Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka, to Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate).

According to Delish, another diner said that Jones was all-business during the meal, taking notes throughout their time there. Still, whoever picked the restaurant has great taste: the Notting Hill spot, called Chucs, is basically a brunch venue from all your rom-com daydreams. The Italian spot gets nearly perfect 4.4-out-of-5 star reviews, and the menu is to die for — specializing in Italian classics, light salads, and freshly squeezed juices. With elegant indoor tables, a cozy fireplace area complete with comfy chairs, and a garden terrace, it seems like this place pretty much has it all. Time to book a flight to the UK, and more importantly, a reservation at Chucs.

If you find yourself in London anytime soon, you realize that you can find Chucs pretty easily — the restaurant has four locations throughout the city: one on Dover Street, Brompton Road, West Carriage Drive, and the one in Notting Hill (they even have a fifth summer spot in France, on the coastal town of Saint-Tropez).

The Notting Hill location is the only one with a comprehensive Sunday Brunch menu (who can blame Meghan for deciding on this one), and it features options like homemade granola with banana and yogurt, home-made maccheroncini bolognese, pizza bianca with black truffle, and cherry crème brûlée. Did anyone else just die and go to heaven?

Along with Chucs' dreamy brunch offerings, every one of the restaurants' locations features a January Detox menu, if that floats your boat. What's it all about? According to a release, the restaurant "collaborated with esteemed Chelsea-based private members’ health Club KX to create a healthy and delicious January Detox menu." Per the restaurant, "With the expertise of KX nutritionists and the flare of Chucs group head chef Alessandro Verdenelli, the menu offers a selection of healthy dishes following the festive period." Items on the limited-time menu include three nutrient-packed drinks, quinoa tabbouleh salad, poached salmon, and gluten-free pasta.

It seems like Chucs has ambience, menu, and royally-approved guests down pat — those are the three most important criteria for choosing a great spot for your lunch or brunch group, after all. If you do end up dining at one of the restaurants, and you find yourself feeling a bit of an old-school vibe, you'd be right on the money: according to their website, "Chucs is the sister concept to the 1950s-inspired swimwear and men’s fashion label of the same name, founded by Charles Finch." We can't time travel yet, but we can book scrumptious lunch plans at this unique spot when traveling abroad.