For fans of the British royal family, there's been a notably absent member as of late. Meghan Markle has been on maternity leave, and it has left style fans devoid of messy buns. Now, though, Meghan Markle may be editing the September issue of British Vogue, and royal style fans should potentially get ready for an entire spread about Markle as well as some topics close to the Duchess of Sussex's heart.

According to US Weekly, Markle was reportedly selected by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful to help guest edit arguably the magazine's most important issue, its September tome. The publication goes on to allege that Markle's involvement will include never before seen images taken at she, Prince Harry, and baby Archie's home of Frogmore Cottage. However, this is Meghan Markle, after all, and fans of the Duchess know that she has a passion for women's empowerment. Reportedly, she'll be bringing that to the issue as well.

A source reportedly told US that Markle will be writing her own opinion piece for the British Vogue September issue as well as bringing on "a selection of female change-makers" to write their own personal essays for the issue as well. Essentially, Markle seems to have big plans for the issue if the news turns out to be true.

Bustle has reached out to British Vogue for comment.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

According to PopSugar, Markle's reported role in the upcoming issue may not be a surprise for those who have been following British Vogue editor Edward Enninful's career. The outlet explains that back in January, Enninful gave an interview to the Evening Standard where he specifically cited Markle as a hopeful cover star as she's a representation of, "how far we've come."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the rumors that Markle's work on the issue may focus on women's empowerment, that's not much of a surprise for long-time fans of the Duchess. Long before Markle married into the royal family, she was using her position as an actor to further her advocacy work. According to Harper's Bazaar, Markle has worked as a Global Ambassador for World Vision where she focused on menstrual hygiene for girls globally working with the Myna Mahila Foundation which supports women's manufacturing of sanitary items that are then sold in communities.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Of course, there's the story of Markle when she was just eleven years old. In a video covered by Inside Edition, Markle and her classmates were asked to evaluate commercials, and Markle, already being brilliant, noted an Ivory dish soap commercial singled out women as the only people "fighting greasy pots and pans." Fast forward, and Markle wrote a letter to the company asking them to change the advertising to say people, instead of women. They actually did it.

Inside Edition on YouTube

Now, Markle may just be taking her passion for women's empowerment to one of the most important British Vogue issues of the year. With a possible position as a guest editor, the Duchess of Sussex may have a unique opportunity to expand her advocacy work even further.