Here's one way to minimise the relentless scrutiny of the British media: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could move overseas after the birth of their first child, according to the Sunday Times. The newspaper reports that courtiers are planning a "major international job" for the couple; it's likely to be in Africa, though the Times hasn't specified which country. Lesotho, Botswana, South Africa, and Malawi are all reportedly being considered, though a decision won't be made until 2020, when the couple have "settled down" with their newborn.

"Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa," an unnamed source said. The role will reportedly see the couple leave the UK for "two or three years."

According to the newspaper, the plans are the work of former British ambassador to the U.S. Sir David Manning, who now advises Princes William and Harry on "constitutional and international affairs." Lord Geidt, chairman of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust — of which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are president and vice-president — also contributed to the plans.

The Times reports that "senior palace officials have concluded that a proper role needs to be found for Harry as Prince William starts preparing to be king." What's more, palace officials reportedly want to "want to keep Harry and Meghan as part of the royal “firm” rather than letting them pursue their own projects, such as a planned television series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey."

Previous rejected plans included establishing Prince Harry as "governor-general or deputy governor-general of Australia or Canada," or giving the Duke and Duchess the role of "trade envoys for post-Brexit Britain." The former was considered impractical, while the latter plan was deemed "too restricting."

Whatever the eventual role, it's likely to see Meghan and Harry continue their Commonwealth work, the Times said.

The Duchess of Sussex has been subject to a media onslaught in the UK, to the extent that her closest friends spoke out about the "lies and untruths" circulated about her in a February interview with People. They told People they aimed to "stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend," adding, "It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant."

Meghan's friends condemned stories about the Duchess's father and half-siblings. Of the latter, they explained, "They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all." Regarding her father, a friend clarified, "He knows how to get in touch with her," continuing, "He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful."

In December, Kensington Palace shut down rumours of a "feud" between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton — another accusation frequently launched at Meghan. Which leads us to one major benefit of Meghan and Harry's potential position outside the UK: in the face of such relentless, unwarranted hostility from the British media, a role overseas might provide the Duchess of Sussex the respite from the press that she sorely deserves.