With the countdown to their royal delivery reaching its final stretch, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have managed to keep things hush-hush when it comes to the sex of their unborn child. Although previous clues left many thinking that the pair were welcoming a daughter, recent rumors indicate that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly expecting a boy, according to Us Weekly. A reportedly leaked video of Meghan’s NYC baby shower, revealing hints of pink decor, had fans originally guessing that the newest addition to the royal family would be a girl. However, a recent story from Us Weekly claims that Meghan was reportedly telling friends at the event that she and Harry were looking forward to the reported arrival of a baby boy this spring.

Meghan's star-studded soirée, which took place in the penthouse of the Mark Hotel, was attended by several of Meghan's close celebrity friends, including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, and Gayle King. A source for Harper's Bazaar elaborated that close pals "from her teenage years to the present" were involved in the shower, which was co-hosted by Williams and Markle's friend and former sorority sister, Genevieve Hillis. The pair seemingly went all out to celebrate the first time mom. The day after the event, King gushed about the swanky gathering, telling CBS This Morning that she'd "never seen anything like this at a baby shower." For what it's worth, it seems that this was just Markle's first baby shower. The duchess is reportedly expected to be celebrated with a second shower in London that will likely be attended by her mother, Doria Ragland and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to Hello!.

Boy or girl, the entire royal family appears to be over the moon about Meghan and Harry's impending arrival. Back in October, Kensington Palace made the big announcement via their official Twitter, revealing: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

A second tweet from the royal residence additionally shared,

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

While it's unclear whether or not Duke and Duchess themselves are actually aware of Baby Sussex's sex, Harry once revealed that there had been a great amount of prediction surrounding about the baby's sex early on. During a royal tour stop in Suva, Fiji, which took place just days after the October announcement, Us Magazine notes that the prince told well-wishers that “everyone is predicting it’s going to be a girl.”

The royal couple have seemingly not allowed pregnancy to slow them down, keeping quite a busy schedule in the months leading up to their baby's reported arrival. People noted that the pair just wrapped their three-day tour in Morocco and recently attended a special event hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture.

As the details surrounding Meghan's pregnancy keeps royal fans on the edge of their seats, there's no doubt that the baby's sex — whether petit prince or petit princess — will come as exciting news either way.