Royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be swapping their home in Kensington Palace for some repotedly spooky new digs. As HELLO! reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relocating to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor (which despite the name, is much closer to a sprawling mansion than a quaint, tiny house). The couple, who were married in May 2018, is expecting a baby soon and their new residence promises ample space for kids. Frogmore Cottage, which was described as “pretty dilapidated” in its original state, is undergoing some renovations before the two can settle in, but it turns out that their new home may require some adjustments of the supernatural variety. And according to HELLO!, many members of the royal family have been buried on the estate’s historical grounds, meaning Markle may have to share her new digs with some ghosts.

Considering that the cottage itself was built in 1801, it makes sense that the spot comes with some built in history. Located within the grounds of Windsor's Home Park, the cottage sits “directly opposite” the estate’s private royal burial ground, according to HELLO! On top of that, the Royal Mausoleum, which houses both Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s tombs, is near the estate. Queen Victoria’s mother is also buried in the nearby Duchess of Kent's Mausoleum. Frogmore is also home to the burial site of Wallis Simpson, the first American to marry into the royal family, and her husband the Duke of Windsor, who was formerly King Edward VIII. Because living next to a royal burial ground is not enough, there’s also the nearby St. George's Chapel, which houses past monarchs, including the Queen's father and grandfather. Princess Margaret's remains were also laid to rest at the chapel.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The potential of ghosts haunting the grounds is all just speculation, of course, but HELLO! also mentions previously reported sightings of the ghost of King Henry VIII in the nearby Windsor Castle. Past guests who have stayed at the spot alleged that they overheard the king’s footsteps in the castle’s halls. There are also reports of the ghost of Anne Boleyn, King Henry VIII's second wife, frequenting the Dean's Cloister at Windsor Castle.

The cottage, gifted to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II, has some significance for the couple, as it served as the background for Meghan and Harry’s official engagement portraits back in December 2017. The couple also hosted a post-wedding evening party at Frogmore House, the central building on the estate that harbors their new home. According to Vanity Fair, the property’s renovations won’t be finished for “a couple of weeks.” New additions to the cottage, Architectural Digest reports, include a nursery, a yoga studio (Markle and her mother are both big fans of the practice), and a modern, updated kitchen (where Markle will hopefully whip up some The Tig-approved recipes).

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, the couple’s new home would certainly make for a compelling episode of “Hollywood Medium.” Here’s hoping Markle burns some sage after moving in.