As a beauty writer, the thing I was most excited about at the royal wedding was the makeup. Yes, the dress was understandably at the centre of conversation, but I was way more intrigued to see the kind of look the Duchess of Sussex was going to go for hair and beauty-wise. Of course, she looked totally beautiful. But that's not all, according to her makeup artist, Meghan Markle was the calmest bride ever on her big day.

Speaking to Vogue's Lisa Niven-Phillips, Meghan's makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed some intriguing details about the build-up to the ceremony. When asked if Meghan would have considered doing something bold such as a red lip, Daniel responded: "Not at all because I just know her and there was no way. The last thing I wanted Harry to look at was her make-up, I wanted him to see her. They’re so affectionate and the last thing I’d want to do is prevent that happening because she has a red lip on. It’s almost like a stop sign!” he added.

Meghan's bridal look was super pared-down and natural, just as she wanted it. She wore a barely-there base that let her freckles shine through, a delicate rose-hued sheer lip colour and subtle smoky eye makeup.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Surprisingly given how beautiful Meghan looked, Daniel told Vogue he actually received a bit of social media backlash over his minimalist approach to the makeup on the day. He explained, “It was interesting because I did get dragged on my Instagram about not using enough make-up on her, but I think what a lot of people don’t think about is because she was a working actress and she did red carpet in her career, she wanted her wedding day to be about her. “I think on her wedding day she just wanted to be herself," he continued.

Interestingly, the makeup artist previously told InStyle that Harry had congratulated him for achieving that feat. "After the ceremony Harry kept saying thank you," he told the magazine. "He was thanking me for making her look like herself."

Surprisingly, between the pair's schedules, the makeup artist didn't actually have time to do a makeup test on Meghan before the wedding; something most brides would completely freak out at. However, it sounds as though Meghan handled the situation completely calmly and with total grace: "I showed her some pictures on my phone and she was like, ‘ok great’. So that was the extent of our make-up trial!" he said.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"It was crazy. But because we’ve known each other for so long and I knew exactly what she wanted, it was kind of a no-brainer the day of. The unnerving part though was that I didn’t know who was doing her hair or her dress ‘til that morning. She obviously knew, so she was like, ‘you’re going to be fine!’ I would ask her questions and she’d shoot me an emoji back, so I was like, ‘ok I think I’m going to have to wing it!’ But it all worked out.” Luckily, Meghan and Daniel knew each other well, having previously worked together many times while she was an actress on Suits, for red carpet events and magazine shoots.

Sounds like Meghan was a seriously chilled-out bride, and judging by Martin's comments to People, perhaps some of that stems from her own competency when it comes to cosmetics. “She’s gotten more comfortable doing her own makeup. She loves makeup and she’s good at it!” Martin told People. "She’s not fussy — she’s just trying to get it on and get out the door." You and me both, Megs.