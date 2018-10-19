Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Australia for their royal tour, and day four proves to be as stylish as the last three. Meghan Markle wore a maxi dress, giving us all summer vibes while we're busily sipping apple cider and carving out pumpkins. The royal couple's first engagement of the day was heading to Bondi Beach, so their attire was a little more casual as the pair met surfing community group OneWave, a non-profit community tackling mental health issues with the help of the ocean and surfing. They hung out on the sand as they discussed mental health initiatives, and specifically joined the group's "Fluro Friday" session. Kensington Palace described it as, "people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues, and will have the opportunity to interact with others enjoying yoga and surfing."

Which means that the Duchess of Sussex got to leave her sharp suits and midi dresses at home and sport a maxi dress, instead.

The dress in question is a striped Martin Grant creation, where it sweeps to the floor and has competing stripes in dark green, mustard, and white. She matched this flowy outfit with a pair of black espadrilles, which she took off for the beach session to walk barefoot in the sand. This loose, maxi dress look is something new for Markle, where she usually wears well tailored and stream lined pieces, varying from midi to mini lengths.

Martin Grant is a fashion designer originally from Melbourne, Australia (though he now designs in Paris,) making the outfit choice an honorary one for the country she is currently visiting. While bohemian in look, it comes with a hefty price tag, where the dress clocks in around $1,400. But if you like the look of it, there are similar ones you can shop for a fraction of the cost. Check out the picks below.

While Markle usually opts for designer pieces with more structure to them, seeing her in a playful maxi dress is a fun change. It just shows that you can be casual but still polished without much effort at all.