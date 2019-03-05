Meghan Markle wore gold to the 50 anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles, marking the historical occasion outfitted like a true royal. Meghan Markle wore a metallic dress to the half-century anniversary of the Prince of Wales formally taking up the crown. To commemorate the date, the Queen threw a reception at Buckingham Palace. The royal family came together for the event, making it the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been under the same roof in over 70 days. The last time the in-laws were huddled together was Christmas. But when you're flying all over the world for diplomatic events, it's hard to gather as a family.

For the anniversary reception, Markle took a detour from her usual monochromatic and color-blocked dresses. She instead opted for a mid-length brocade shift in a gold and silver color palette. While the Duchess wears sequins and shimmer to evening events, Markle hasn't been spotted too often wearing a metallic color scheme.

The Duchess wore head-to-toe navy sequins in Jan. 2019 for a charity gala, bringing plenty of sparkle. But when it came to glitter, that was about as shiny as Markle got. Until now.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess styled the midi with a white over coat, nude suede pumps, and rose gold clutch. The heels are from Paul Andrew and the silk bag is from Wilbur and Gussie.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The coat is a recycled favorite in Markle's wardrobe. Dubbed the Crombie coat, it is made by British designer Amanda Wakeley. While Markle has paired it so far with designer dresses, one can imagine that the concept behind the seasonal jacket is what originally caught her attention. The product description behind the $1,190 coat reads, "Picture this elegant, rich cream outerwear over your favorite cotton tee and jeans, pulling them together to become a coordinated and considered outfit. Grab it as you run out of the door and your last-minute work wear transforms into innovative, luxurious style; a chic cover-up as the weather turns warmer."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seeing how Markle had a penchant for skinny jeans and T-shirts, or cigarette pants and blazers in her pre-royal days, this coat fits right in with her style. Markle described her previous style as "California girl" in the past, so it fits right in with her aesthetic.

Speaking of Markle's past aesthetic, while it is not often that she wears metallic as a Duchess, she did have a penchant for it during her pre-royal life. When Markle was a Hollywood actress and would walk the red carpet for Suits events, she often veered towards chrome outfits.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Nov. 2015, Markle wore a silver tuxedo dress by Misha Nonoo for the 12 annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2016, Markle wore a metallic red Dolce & Gabbana turtleneck dress to the 2016 ELLE's Annual Women In Television Dinner. It also featured a brocade print, just like her newest piece.

From Hollywood to royalty, Markle stays true to her style and owns it year after year.