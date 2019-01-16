The time between Christmas Day until about a week ago was rough. Not because everyone went back to work or school but because the royals had no official engagements which means no royal fashion. Thankfully that has now changed, and Meghan Markle's head-to-toe sequin gown may just be the most exciting style moment of the year so far.

While Markle did appear on Christmas Day in the royal family's traditional walk to mass, she's been off the radar since last week when she had her first official royal engagement. She stopped by charity organization Smart Works, one of her newly announced royal patronages, which helps long-term unemployed women get back into the workplace. Since this first outing, she's been rocking a plethora of noteworthy looks including a fabulous color-blocked red and purple ensemble and a $35 H&M dress. On Wednesday, however, Markle may have just worn her more glamorous outfit to date (other than her wedding dresses, of course).

On Wednesday evening, Markle stepped out with her husband Prince Harry wearing a showstopping Roland Mouret dress that was covered in navy sequins. In fact, the dress was so incredible, that royal correspondent at the Daily Mail Hannah Furness referred to the duchess as Meghan Sparkles, and yeah, basically.

The dress features a form fitting column silhouette and a slight slit that ends just above Markle's knee. Given just how sparkling the dress is, Markle wore minimal jewelry with just a small pair of studs and a gold bracelet. Her hair was swept away from her face in a bun, though it was much more sleek than her typical undone style.

While the sequins are clearly the biggest (and glittery-est) deal about this gown, there's also the fact that once again, Markle is wearing a boat neck style The look has become a bit of Markle's signature since she became Prince Harry's fiancé and later his wife and Duchess of Sussex.

Markle has worn the neckline a multitude of times including to Prince Louis' christening, to meet the Irish president on her first overseas trip, and of course, there's her most famous boat neck dress: her wedding gown.

While this sequin Roland Mouret dress may be the Duchess's most sparkling gown yet, it's far from the only glamorous thing she's worn since taking on her royal title. While in Australia, she turned heads in a edgy black and white Oscar de la Renta dress covered in the silhouettes of flying bird. In fact, the gown was so glam that some people even drew comparison's to a fictional wedding gown: that of Harry Potter's Fleur Delacour.

Of course, there was her chic, black column gown by Givenchy that she wore to the British Fashion Awards. Markle's dress had special meaning that night as she was presenting the award of designer of the year to head of Givenchy Clare Waight Keller who also designed her wedding gown.

Clearly, Markle's sequin Roland Mouret dress isn't the last time fashion fans will see her in a gown, but here's hoping for more sequins from here on out.