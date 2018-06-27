Hear ye, hear ye! Prince Harry's main squeeze AKA the Duchess of Sussex just broke the internet with her makeup game, once again. But this time it wasn't her flawless no makeup, makeup that had beauty lovers singing her praises. Meghan Markle wore highlighter and it was a rare, but blinding moment that proved the royal can seriously pull off any look.

Let it be known that Queen Elizabeth's grandaughter-in-law doesn't give a damn about royal rules. Okay, maybe that's not entirely true, but the Duchess does have a knack for breaking royal protocol on the reg. She steps out sans pantyhose when she feels like it, she wears off-the-shoulder tops like it's no big deal, and a messy bun is her jam. So, dare it be said that royal rules and Meghan Markle are just two things that don't really go together. But it's hard to knock the Duchess for her rebellious style and beauty choices when she always looks so darn fab going against the aristocratic norm.

Speaking of breaking tradition, Meghan Markle let her beauty beat stray from royal standards when she recently made an appearance with her cheekbones shining bright like a diamond. This is not a product of photoshop, my friends— a British aristocrat actually dusted on highlighter.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's shoulders were completely covered and she had on regulation hosiery when she recently accompanied Prince Harry to a party at Buckingham Palace. So, maybe the Duchess is catching onto royal protocol after all. That was until her side profile revealed she was rocking a rose gold illuminator, a moment as rare as a unicorn sighting when it comes to makeup for royals.

True, there's not exactly a written rule that says British aristocrats can't chisel their cheekbones with a deep contour and brush on highlighter until their facade gleams to the moon and back. But it's simply not done.

Try to picture Kate Middleton or Queen Elizabeth with gleaming side profiles. It's nearly impossible to imagine as there seems to be an unspoken rule that members of the royal family can't wear highlighter. But where there are rules, written or unwritten, there's Meghan Markle doing her own thing anyway, as if they don't exist.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has always been one to have an enviable beauty routine. Her top five beauty secrets are the gateway to hair that looks impeccable even when every strand isn't neatly in place and a facade that looks I-casually-rolled-out-of-bed-like-this flawless. Now, you can add "highlighting wiz" to her list of beauty credentials because the royal rocked one of the best illuminated looks to ever grace the internet.

Seriously, her rosy highlighter was so on point, no matter which way her head turned. Thank the makeup gods that the camera was there to capture every beaming spec of it.

The look may have strayed from her usual natural glam, but Meghan Markle all dolled up à la an Instagram-famous beauty guru is likely going to be imitated by makeup junkies and royal family fanatics. Luckily, the market is flooded with so many worthy illuminators for the job.

There's L'Oreal's loose rose gold powder that shimmers so brightly for such an affordable price. It delivers a rosy glow that even Meghan Markle would envy.

Artist Couture's "Broadway" illuminator is also worth giving a whirl. Its duochrome formula with shimmering pearls give it the blingiest rose-toned finish.

Just for the sake of feeling like a royal, Becca's bronzed opal shade could even do the look justice. With an aristocratic name and the crown jewels pressed into its formula, it's so fitting for a royal glow.

Markle's illuminated look is what highlighter done right looks like, so that should be all the inspo you need to invest in a rose gold shimmer like the trendsetting Duchess.