If you're a fan of the British royal family, specifically of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, you've likely heard that she's the first to help guest edit British Vogue. Despite curating one of the most luxe magazine on the planet, Meghan Markle wore a $120 jumpsuit while performing her editorial duties. While Vogue may be a luxury fashion magazine, Markle likes what she likes — regardless of the price tag —and she'll definitely wear what she wants.

According to Glamour, British Vogue posted a behind the scenes video showcasing the stars of Markle's curated cover. While the short clip focuses mostly on the cover stars, fan do get to see a glimpse of Markle looking at photos with editor Edward Enninful. According to Duchess of Sussex dedicated fashion site, Meghan's Mirror, Markle was wearing a chic and minimalist jumpsuit from one of her favorite brands Everlane (offers sizes 00-16).

If you've heard of the brand in connection with Markle, it's likely because of its bags. The Duchess is a fan of the Everlane Day Market Tote (it's the oversized tan bag she wore to the 2017 Invictus Games), and the brand even made a loafer inspired by the Duchess' love of the brand. Now, though, Markle is rocking Everlane's fashion. The best part is that the jumpsuit only retails for $120, and it's still available.

The jumpsuit in question in the Everlane Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit. According to the brand, the GoWeave fabric is lightweight and wrinkle resistant, and as for the design, the one-piece features a deep V in both the back and front as well as an option sash to tie at the waist— which Markle did opt to wear in the video.

Currently, the brand offers the jumpsuit in blue, olive, and black, and despite British Vogue's video being in black and white, it's pretty clear that Markle opted for the black version of the jumpsuit.

As for availability, surprisingly, the piece is still available despite the Markle effect (aka every affordable piece she wears selling out nearly instantly). If you want to shop Markle's jumpsuit, now is the time.

Markle's Everlane jumpsuit isn't the only affordable piece she's worn since becoming the Duchess of Sussex. While she does wear luxury and bespoke pieces from brands like Dior and Givenchy, Markle also appears to simply wear what she likes regardless of price.

Back in January, Markle paid a visit to one of her royal patronages, an animal rescue shelter named The Mayhew. While out on formal, royal business, Markle didn't choose Dior or Givenchy. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex looked perfect in a $35 H&M dress. Yes, really.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Markle may have the fashion world at her fingertips as the Duchess of Sussex, she's not above rocking an affordable find. Her decision to wear a $120 Everlane jumpsuit while editing Vogue is proof of that. If you want to get your very own Markle look, you can hop over to the brand's website now. You may want to be quick, though. This jumpsuit likely won't last much longer.