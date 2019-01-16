Meghan Markle Just Wore A $35 H&M Dress That Is A Closet Staple & You Can Still Shop It

Let's be honest, when it comes to royal fashion, most people probably assume it's all designer gowns and luxury cocktail dresses, and that's basically right. However, sometimes the royal women surprise fans and rock an ultra affordable piece. That's definitely the case with Meghan Mark's H&M dress (offers sizes XS-XL) that she wore on Wednesday. The duchess is certainly no stranger to affordable pieces, but this may just be one of her chicest and most accessible wears yet as a member of the royal family.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex visited another of her chosen royal patronages, the causes she has chosen to support in 2019. It's not her first visit, though. Last week, she visited Smart Works, a charity which helps long-term unemployed women get back into the workplace by providing interview training and styling services. Given Markle's background in fashion, she was quick to jump in to help style some of the women. Today, she visited The Mayhew, an animal shelter that helps to re-home dogs and cats as well as assist in animal welfare cases. Basically, it's all puppies and kitties all the time, and where can we all sign up to help, right?

While at The Mayhew, Markle chose the perfect dress to get a little messy, a $35 H&M maternity dress that is both chic and obviously affordable. The best news? It can still be yours.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Marie Claire, the dress is from H&M's maternity line called Mama. Markle is wearing the Mama Fine Knit Dress which retails for just $34.99 on the brand's website. It's a tee-shirt style dress with a slight mock-neck, ruching on the sides for a growing belly, and the frock falls just above the knee. At just $35, if you get a puppy paw print on it, just throw it in the wash, right?

As of press time, there's even more good news outside of the price. The dress is shockingly still available for purchase. While size XS has sold out, sizes S-XL are still up for grabs. While not labeled as plus inclusive, this is a maternity style and is marked as running large on the brand's site. With the added ruching, it could fit more than the size range given. Honestly, even if you're not pregnant, the dress could still make a great comfortable, slouchy style frock.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Markle hasn't actually been documented wearing H&M before, it's far from her first time wearing something affordable. In fact, earlier this week, Markle wore a gorgeous, bright purple Aritzia Babaton Maxwell dress that original retailed for just $138 but had been reduced to just $49.99. In what won't be a huge surprise to royal fashion fans, the dress is now officially sold out.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want to emulate Markle's style, now is probably the best time to head over to H&M and grab your own Mama Fine-Knit Dress. With most of Markle's affordable fashions selling out (hello, remember that J. Crew coat), there's a good chance that this dress will be next.