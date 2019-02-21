Oh, baby! On Feb. 20, celebrities, global jet-setters, and one very famous tennis player all came together to celebrate Meghan Markle's baby shower in New York City, E! News reported. It was a pretty fancy affair, as one might imagine, and included tons of sweet details that were fit for a queen — er, a duchess, rather.

The event took place at the penthouse of the Mark Hotel, according to the outlet, which goes for a cool $75,000 a night. No big deal. That's probably like, pocket change for most of the guests that attended.

The "private, intimate" affair included several of Markle's friends "from her teenage years to the present," a source told Harper's Bazaar, and was co-hosted by Serena Williams and Genevieve Hillis. Williams is, of course, a world-renowned tennis champ. Hillis — who was also in attendance for Markle's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry — is one of the duchess' close friends and a former sorority sister, according to the outlet.

Now, get a load of this guest list. E! News reported that Amal Clooney, Gayle King, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Suits star Abigail Spencer were among the many famous attendees. Markle's long-time friends Markus Anderson, Daniel Martin, Taryn Toomey, and Jessica Mulroney all scored invites as well, the outlet noted.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for what went down inside the actual party, the activity of choice was "The Dirty Diaper Game." Just kidding. Can you imagine, though? All of those posh people passing around diapers? Sniffing each one to try and figure out what kind of chocolate candy is inside? They would never. Or maybe they would. Who knows.

The actual activity of choice was an "amazing" flower-arranging lesson led by the illustrious, New York-based floral designer, Lewis Miller, Harper's Bazaar reported. The day after the party, Gayle King — shower attendee and Oprah Winfrey's BFF — told CBS This Morning that all of the flower arrangements from the affair were donated to charity, which is a sweet gesture. "I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower," King added.

Harper's also noted that the food was prepared by none other than Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the Michelin-star chef whose famed restaurant is located inside The Mark. There was no mention of what, exactly, the menu included, but it's safe to assume that it was all pretty damn delicious.

Speaking of delicious, there were cotton candy machines at Markle's shower too, according to Us Weekly. Musical entertainment was provided by harpist Erin Hill, as per E! News, and the guests may have gotten some Away luggage from the Duchess as party favors, the outlet suggested.

Oh, and by the way — this was just Markle's *first* baby shower apparently. According to Hello!, her second shower will be thrown back in London, and will likely be attended by her mother, Doria Ragland, and Kate Middleton.

Wow, this baby has no idea what they're about to be born into, but they sure are lucky. The child is lucky to have Markle and Prince Harry as parents, of course, but it definitely doesn't hurt to have so many of their famous friends already showing them love either.