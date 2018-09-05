Inviting the world's most famous royal couple to your awards ceremony is obviously going to dominate headlines. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made sure that all the attention was on the children and their families at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday night. Namely with Meghan Markle's black tuxedo suit which proved to be the perfect under-the-radar look.

Markle attended the awards held at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel with Prince Harry. Hosted in honour of the WellChild charity which has counted Harry as a patron for just over a decade, the annual ceremony celebrates the lives of seriously ill children and the families who support them day in, day out.

For the evening occasion, Markle chose a subtle black suit by Altuzarra (offers sizes 6 - 18). It may have been a particularly low-key outfit but the price certainly isn't. The fitted blazer — which features pockets and a single button — costs £1,319 alone, while the high-waisted bootcut trousers will set you back £657.

Although a regular celebrity would probably wear the suit jacket alone, Markle chose a silky black camisole (costing around £294) by Swedish brand Deitas (offers sizes 6 - 14). And on her feet, she chose a pair of four inch stilettos by Aquazzura. Unfortunately, the black suede heels are also expensive at £420 a pair.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So too is the royal's black and gold Stella McCartney bag. Retailing at £723, the 37-year-old showed off her ethical side by choosing a faux leather bag from the British designer's sustainable range.

Add all that up and the grand total of Markle's latest look comes to £3,413. That's definitely out of my budget and probably well above yours too. So what is one to do if they want to become Meghan Markle but don't quite have the funds?

Duplicate her designer wardrobe using pieces straight from the high street of course. Thanks to Markle's love of minimalist pieces, it's pretty easy to copy her exact looks — especially this black suit.

Zara's (offers sizes 6 - 18; XXS - XXL) black blazer is almost identical to Markle's, but a fraction of the price at just £29.99. The brand also offers a blue and dusky pink version of the jacket if you're looking for something a little brighter.

New Look (offers sizes 4 - 18) is killing it in the trouser department at the moment. This office-appropriate pair features Markle's signature bootleg style and includes the high-waisted detail seen on her original Altuzarra design. They're designed for taller women but any petite individuals could easily work the floor-grazing look.

You can pick up a silky camisole from almost any high street store. H&M's (offers sizes 4 - 34; XXS - 4XL) lace-topped version is particularly good for a night out.

Onto the all-important shoes. This suede pair sold at Debenhams is a dead ringer for Markle's £420 Aquazzura heels and look pretty comfortable too.

Last but not least, the bag. I struggled to find an exact match for Markle's Stella McCartney crossbody style but this quilted Aldo design isn't too far off. Just pretend the chain is gold, OK.

However, if you want a pretty good copycat (and either want to push the boat out or are looking for something to add to your Christmas wish list), look no further than Coach's £275 leather clutch. And yes, this one does have a gold chain.

Keeping up with Markle has never been so easy. Am I right or am I right?