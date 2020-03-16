For one of Meghan Markle's final royal appearances, she chose a look that’s reminiscent of her long-past character on Suits. At her meeting with the Association of Commonwealth Universities scholarship recipients at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night, Markle wore a dress from Australian brand Scanlan Theodore. With cap sleeves, a neck tie, and a pencil silhouette, it was the perfect choice for the event as it is conservative but also fresh and modern.

Markle accessorized her Scanlan Theodore dress with a pair of her go-to Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps, a clutch, and Sophie Lis earrings. Professional but form-fitting, Markle’s head-to-toe look was something her character, Rachel Zane, might have worn on Suits. In fact, it seems as though the soon-to-be-ex royal might be returning to her on-screen roots in the near future, at least when it comes to her outfit choices.

The look was shared on Sussex Royal’s Instagram account with a caption explaining that accessible education is a passion of Markle’s because she attended college on a scholarship. “As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges," it read.

It was a whirlwind week for Meghan Markle and she managed to knock out her final royal appearances while providing plenty of outfit inspiration in the process.