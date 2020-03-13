Meghan Markle's royal duties are coming to an end, as she's preparing to officially relocate to Canada with Prince Harry and baby Archie and drop her title. On April 1, the couple's time as working royals is officially over. Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their last public appearances as Royals, attending several formal events including the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Mountbatten Music Festival. In the whirlwind few days, filled with outfits galore, Markle made quite the sartorial tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

One of the world’s great style icons, Princess Diana's fashion legacy extends far beyond her untimely death in 1996. She remains a muse for designers, celebrities, and fashion obsessives the world over, but her influence on Markle is especially significant. Princess Diana was considered a royal rebel, particularly when it comes to breaking fashion protocol, and Markle seems to be following in her footsteps on that front.

Below, find Markle’s final looks as a royal along with the similar Princess Diana fashion moments she was inspired by. From emerald green cape dresses to bright red gowns to turquoise pencil dresses, it’s clear that Diana’s style has made a mark on Markle.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle chose a bright green dress from Emilia Wickstead, for Commonwealth Day. She styled it with a William Chambers hat, Aquazzura heels, and a Gabriela Hearst Bag.

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana chose a green shirtdress and tulle-bowed hat for the 1982 Trooping of the Colour.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall, Markle went for a caped red gown from Safiyaa and red accessories to match: a clutch by Manolo Blahnik, Simone Rocha earrings, and Stuart Weitzman shoes to finish it off.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Princess Diana was partial toward a bright red statement-making gown, as she proved in June 1997 when she attended an American Red Cross fundraising dinner in a Jacques Azagury dress.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For International Women’s Day, Markle went casual and pulled-together, in a Me and Em belted jacket and Alexander McQueen black pixie pants. On her feet were Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo pumps and she carried a Rejina Pyo bag.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Princess Diana went for an all black-and-white look when visiting Rome in April 1985 when she slipped into a Bruce Oldfield black skirt and white blazer on top.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Markle embraced shades of blue for The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. Slipping into a bright turquoise Victoria Beckham midi pencil dress, she styled the look with Manolo Blahnik navy heels and a matching clutch from Stella McCartney.