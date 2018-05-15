With the royal wedding now just days away, TMZ reported on Tuesday, May 15 that Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has been scheduled for heart surgery this week and it seemingly couldn't come at a worse time. The elder Markle will reportedly go into surgery at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, just days before his daughter weds Prince Harry this Saturday, May 19 in the UK, according to TMZ. Thomas Markle told outlet that "they [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed."

When reports surfaced earlier this week about Markle's father not attending the wedding, it was revealed that he had suffered a heart attack just days ago. Talking to TMZ on Monday, Thomas revealed that he was still experiencing chest pain and was considering a return to the hospital.

After checking himself into the hospital again on Tuesday, Thomas explained that his heart had been "seriously damaged" after the episode and that he would need to undergo surgery, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reports that Thomas Markle initially decided not to go to the wedding after feeling that he embarrassed his daughter and the Royal Family after agreeing to participate in a photoshoot with a paparazzi agency. However, after receiving texts from his daughter, in which she expressed concerns about his health, Thomas changed his stance, telling TMZ, "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

