Meghan Markle's Lululemon leggings are a staple in her wardrobe. She's a proud owner of the 28” Align Pant, which hits at a mid-ankle length. With a high-waist compression top and seamless outer legs, it’s easy to see why the royal style icon gravitates towards the activewear style, which can be work in and out of the gym or yoga studio. You can style it for workouts with a matching bra top, a racerback tank, or cropped hoodie. Or instead, slip into them with an oversized cashmere knit, structured top, or sporty vintage tee for a girl-on-the-go look that will take you through all your pavement-pounding activities of the day.

While the pair normally retails for $98, Lululemon is running a sale on almost 300 of their most beloved styles, including Markle’s go-to leggings for a reduced $79. Named the “We Made Too Much” sale, it includes a ton of overflow stock that is priced to move.

From leggings to sweatshirts, crop tops and sports bras alike, shop the below styles on sale right now — before they all run out. And while you should get a head-start with some of the beloved go-tos, you can check out the entire selection here.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lululemon Align Pant 28” $98 $79 | Lululemon See on Lululemon Slip into Meghan Markle's favorite leggings in a colorful shade of pink.

Lululemon All Yours Cropped Hoodie $98 $69 | Lululemon See on Lululemon Crop up your classic hoodie in a muted shade of cornflower blue for workouts or brunch plans.

Lululemon Outrun the Heat Short Sleeve $68 $49 | Lululemon See on Lululemon Channel your head-to-toe everyday black wardrobe straight into your workouts.

Lululemon The Reversible Mat 3mm $58 $39 | Lululemom See on Lululemon There's nothing like a Lululemon yoga mat...especially on sale.

Lululemon Breeze by Long Sleeve II $78 $69 | Lululemon See on Lululemon A long sleeve top that wicks away sweat and remains completely breathable, even on the hottest of days.

Lululemon Rest Refined Bodysuit $88 $59 | Lululemon See on Lululemon A bodysuit that's performance-focused but equally ready for everyday style.

Lululemon Bombs Away Jacket $128 $89 | Lululemon See on Lululemon Activewear with a stylish nod to your favorite retro bomber.