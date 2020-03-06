Meghan Markle made one of her last royal appearances on Mar. 5, and the Duchess of Sussex had the internet quaking. Not only did she ditch her usual neutrals for a bright blue sheath dress from Victoria Beckham, but her beauty look was also a major shift. In fact, Meghan Markle's makeup at the Endeavor Awards was her most glam ever. With a bold lip and smoky eye, she bid a chic goodbye to the monarchy.

Daniel Martin, Markle's longtime friend and makeup artist, tells Bustle that he was responsible for her makeup that evening. For her look, the Duchess went back to her classic smoky eye but amped it up a bit for the evening in what may be her boldest look to date.

Her brown eyes were fully lined in black, and a chocolate-hued shadow was swept over her lid and into the crease. The shade is repeated along her bottom lash line to balance the top lid and give the look its smoky effect.

Martin paired the eyes with a soft, but bolder lip. The Duchess has worn soft nude shades at nearly every event since her marriage to Prince Harry, but at the Endeavor Awards, she added a bit more color with a soft berry-toned gloss.

As for her skin, Markle's complexion was left natural and dewy with a slightly flushed glow and her signature freckles coming through.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her hair, Markle's locks were pulled back into a sleek and chic low ponytail with her tresses in soft, romantic waves. Her exact stylist hasn't been confirmed, but Markle has often turned to George Northwood (the same stylist who created her wedding 'do), and he has done similar looks on her in the past. In fact, the pony is reminiscent of ones Northwood reportedly gave the Duchess while she was on royal tour of Australia in 2018.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

As the Endeavor Awards mark one of the couple's final appearances in their duties as members of the royal family, it's possible that Markle wanted to break a few rules with her glam.

If that's the case, is there a better way to make a statement than with a flawless smoky eye and chic pony? Markle's big, gorgeous grin delivers that answer.