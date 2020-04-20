The world has finally caught a glimpse of Meghan Markle's post-royal wardrobe, as she and husband Prince Harry stepped out in Los Angeles, California to deliver food for Project Angel Food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the occasion, Markle chose a pair of army green joggers from James Perse, black cotton long sleeve T-shirt from Lavender Hill, and her favorite white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. On top, she cozied up in a chunky oversized white knit cardigan and finished off her look with a blue baseball cap that read “Project Angel Food.” Harry, too, donned a sporty hat with his gray polo shirt and washed-out black jeans, slipping into a pair of desert boots as a final addition.

Markle and Prince Harry were previously spotted the day before, also delivering food for Project Angel Food. For that occasion, Markle chose a white button-down shirt from Frank & Eileen, black skinny jeans, and those same Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. It’s clear that she is leaning back into her off-duty wardrobe that the world loved so much, before she was forced to follow so many royal rules of dress, from which she has now walked away.

Though the world is under quarantine, it’s clear that this is only the beginning of casual style inspiration from Markle. Stay tuned and shop her look below.

