Another day, another stylish outfit from the Duchess of Sussex. On Tuesday night, the royal took on her first solo engagement. Attending the opening of the Royal Academy Oceania exhibition, she stuck to her usual style, choosing an elegant black dress. Except this time a portion of it was sheer. Her midi-length Givenchy dress appears to have been custom-made so is therefore priceless. But here's a few ways to dupe Meghan Markle's sheer dress without spending the earth.

Markle's design featured sheer long sleeves, what appeared to be a velvet V-shaped bodice, and a slit at the front of the skirt. Understated but seriously chic, was the ideal look for an art exhibition. Accessory-wise, she chose her favourite bow-adorned heels by Aquazzura and a black box clutch by Givenchy. If you'd like to get an identical pair, you can buy her exact shoes for the mere sum of £546.

The 37-year-old's ensemble is a great way to transition from autumn to winter. Luckily, versions of it can be found all over the high street with the sheer sleeves providing much-needed warmth. Perfect for Christmas parties as well as a wintry night out, Markle's style of dress is super easy to replicate.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Being a royal, Markle must adhere to certain rules, namely that her dresses must be of an appropriate length. She may be restricted in her wardrobe choices but mega fans of the Markle certainly aren't. So whether you're into teeny tiny mini dresses or elegant maxis, you're guaranteed to find something for a good price. Here are some of my favourite.

Star By Julien Macdonald Black Sequin Evening Dress £96 Debenhams A much glitzier version of Markle's pared back Givenchy style, this Debenhams gown (available in a UK 8 to 20) was designed by the one and only Julien Macdonald. Renowned for his OTT nature, this sequinned maxi will make you the centre of attention, no matter where you go. Buy Now

Black Sheer Square Neck Bodycon Dress £20 PrettyLittleThing I feel like this PrettyLittleThing skintight mini dress (comes in UK 4 to 16) is Meghan Markle meets Bella Hadid. With a faux corseted detail and retro square neckline, would 100 percent be banned in the royal family. Luckily for us mere mortals, no such rule applies. Buy Now

Yumi Sheer Flute Sleeve Velvet Dress £50 John Lewis A more playful take on the sheer trend, this velvet dress (available in UK 8 to 16) comes with Halloween-esque sleeves. Plus it'll work great for Christmas events. Two occasions for the price of one? Now that's what I call thrifty. Buy Now

Little Mistress Navy Blue Mesh Overlay Maxi Dress £37.50 Evans Pearl-studded sleeves are a way to elevate the trend without losing an ounce of elegance. Navy is just as easy to wear as black and this gown's sweetheart neckline is ideal for any romantic nights you may have planned. Size-wise, it's available in everything from a UK 14 to 24. Buy Now

Black Lace Shift Dress £34.20 Wallis Polka dots are a trend that pop up every single season. This Wallis design comes in all sizes from a UK 8 to 20 and is the ideal length for any aspiring member of the royal family. Buy Now

Lorna Lace Dress £75 Phase Eight You don't have to stick to just sheer sleeves. This Phase Eight style (comes in UK 6 to 20) features an overlay that is entirely sheer along with a zig zag hemline, catching the eye in several places. Buy Now

Elvi Black Shirt Dress £51 Simply Be And if all of the above just aren't for you, why not try a completely casual alternative? This sheer shirt dress comes with a solid underlay to protect your modesty and can be worn to the office as well as for after work drinks. Buy Now

If you're used to covering up, showing some flesh can be a little unnerving. But as Markle proved, going to the sheer side needn't involve baring all.