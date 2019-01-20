Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is a household name by now, as she should be. But before she married Prince Harry she was a blogger extraordinaire who loved to cook, and she hasn't forgotten her roots. In the most recent news about the Duchess, Meghan Markle had a Tig throwback moment that proved once a foodie, always a foodie.

If you're unfamiliar with Markle's life before marrying Prince Harry, she was a pretty successful actor on the USA Network show Suits and she had a blog called The Tig, the name was taken from a shortened version of the name for her favorite wine, Tignanello. On her site she wrote about health, beauty, wine, and, of course, food. Over the weekend, her old friend and make-up artist, Daniel Martin, posted on Instagram about meeting up with the Duchess and receiving a yummy welcome in return. On Jan. 20, he shared a photo that consisted of a tea pot, some chocolate truffles, tea (of course), and avocado toast. He wrote, "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM! #foodie #foodiegram."

Does that look like an amazing spread, or what?

As People reported, Martin also posted on his Instagram story a photo of the countryside with the caption, "Weekend in London with my M," presumably talking about Meghan. Judging by his most recent posts, he's been in Europe, and he's currently a Dior brand ambassador. He also was the genius behind Markle's makeup for her wedding. It's clear these two go way back — he even posted support for a charity cookbook she's a part of, Together: Our Community Cookbook. According the People there is a recipe in the book for an avocado dip, which she considers her "very favorite" and said she "make[s it] at home."

Despite having to close down The Tig due to her marriage — she also quit her job as an actor on Suits to focus on her royal duties — she did leave a loving note to all readers of The Tig on the site that can be viewed to this day. She wrote,

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."

She ends the note with, "Above all, don't ever forget your worth — as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."

With Martin's post showing her expert avocado toast, along with the fact that she still expresses her passion for cooking and food through other venues like the community cookbook or baking banana bread while touring different cities, it's clear that Markle's love for food — and sharing it with her loved ones — lives on.