Want to pump yourself up like a literal princess without having to take on any of the cultural obligations of actually being a princess? I mean, that’s the dream, dream? Well, now you can because Meghan Markle’s old feel-good playlist is online, and it is packed with the pump up jams your earbuds deserve.

Elle originally wrote about Meghan Markle’s cheer-up playlist last year after Markle shared it on her old lifestyle blog The Tig. According to Elle, Markle described the playlist as a “fresh dose of unbridled joy,” something all of us could use every now and thing or actually all the time. Because The Tig is no longer, the old blog post with the original playlist doesn’t exist anymore. (Sorry, if you were hoping to get hit with a dose of “embedded playlist in a blog post” nostalgia.) However, a little digging via the Wayback Machine confirms, through an old URL, that “Tig Tunes” was a definitely thing.

Because the internet is sometimes nice and good, someone has captured the entire six-song playlist and put the Positive Vibes playlist on Spotify. Here’s the track list for the six-song playlist in its entirety:

"Dog Years" by Maggie Rogers

"LA Calling" by Crystal Fighters

"Don’t Run" by Mr. Little Jeans

"Sunshine" by Flight Facilities and Reggie Watts

"Dance Apocalyptic" by Janelle Monae

"Let it Go" by Dragonette

As someone who’s never made a playlist that doesn’t accidentally end up containing three days worth of music, a six song playlist seems completely foreign and admittedly bold. A six song playlist is saying, “Skippable songs? Not on this list, hun.” You can give the playlist a listen and decide for yourself, but the list has six strong contenders for unskippable bops.

The songs on the list aren’t what you might expect on your run-of-the-mill feel good playlist. They’re also not the newest of the new releases, since the playlist is from over a year ago. There’s a good chance you won’t recognize all the artists on the list and an even better chance she’s chosen a song you may not have given a good enough listen to from the artists you do know.

You’re probably familiar with Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska,” but that’s not the Maggie Rogers Song Markle chose to include. Instead, she starts the playlist off with “Dog Years,” which has the ethereal, nature-inspired vibes Rogers is known for but with a slightly chiller vive than Alaska. Janelle Monae is on the playlist, as she should be on every playlist, but arguably not with one of her most-known hits. “Dance Apocalyptic” is arguably the dance-iest song on the list, which you may have assumed from the name. It’s also a song worth revisiting if you’ve been marathoning Monae’s latest album.

Meghan Markle’s excellent taste in music is likely no surprise to anyone who watched the Royal wedding earlier this year. According to PEOPLE, her wedding get ready playlist was packed with “chill” jams and 1950s hits. Think Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday. Markle’s musical taste was also more than present during the wedding ceremony and reception. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first dance was “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston, according to PEOPLE. Just in case you weren’t already completely swooning over Meghan Markle, I’m guessing that completely sealed the deal. Excuse me while I pick myself up off the floor from the swooning.

At about 25 minutes long, the pump up playlist is perfect for your morning commute, when you’re getting ready to go out, or if you want to pretend Meghan Markle is giving you a half hour pep talk via her musical taste. Let the royal jam-out sessions commence.