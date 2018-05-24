If you were about to marry a literal prince, what would you listen to while getting ready for your wedding? Calm down mantras and soothing waterfall noises? Beyoncé’s entire repertoire playing simultaneously and blasting at full volume? The sound of your extremely nervous stomach gurgling? Well, Meghan Markle’s wedding get ready playlist last Saturday was significantly more chill than any of the above. I mean, makes sense: this is Meghan “I Started Publicly Protesting Sexism At Twelve Years Old” Markle we’re talking about. Still, her level of calm is aspirational for most.

Meghan Markle’s Spotify playlist was jam packed with chilled out 1950s jams, Meghan’s longtime friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE in an interview. In addition to staying off her phone and catching up with friends while listening to artists like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Four Tops, The Platters and Ben E. King, Martin said:

“She didn’t seem nervous. She was very cool, she was regular Meghan. I think we were nervous, but we didn’t want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course, brides have nerves, but if we didn’t put so much expectation on it, it wouldn’t have made her nervous. It was very even, very easy.”

In summation, Meghan Markle is...perfect???

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan’s pre-wedding playlist perhaps comes as little surprise to anyone who tuned in last weekend and heard the gospel choir rendition of “Stand By Me” performed at the ceremony. Many were quick to notice Meghan Markle’s clear touches during the wedding, noting the ways in which the ceremony celebrated Black American culture. “She made sure her Blackness was front and center,” Arianna Davis wrote for Refinery29.

Though now dubbed the official Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle stayed true to her roots in all regards. Martin told PEOPLE he was nervous about to even address her.

“I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?’” he said. “She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.’”

Excuse me while my face fully morphs in the happy-sobbing emoji.

The chill and soulful vibe continued well into the reception for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. According to PEOPLE, London-based band Atlantic Soul Orchestra, known for their covers of music icons like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, performed renditions of “My Girl” as well as a selection of Stevie Wonder song. So, ya know, if you wanna live vicariously through their dance playlist, there you go. I mean, you’d have to get Idris Elba to DJ to make it a truly reenactment but he’s probably busy.

Just in case that isn’t all perfect enough, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first dance song is a true and real bop. According to TODAY, the two shared their first dance as a newly married couple to the tune of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston. Are you happy sobbing yet? Just me?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not sure whether Meghan and Harry steered clear of any of the most commonly banned wedding songs, like the Chicken Dance or Cha-Cha Slide. A few other songs couples often tell their wedding DJs to avoid included Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” (Yes. Correct. Avoid at all costs.) and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA (NO. INCORRECT. HOW DARE YOU INSULT MY SWEDISH POP ICONS). Regardless, the idea of the queen dancing to either of those songs is extremely hilarious and perfect and I will continue to picture it until someone tells me otherwise.

While Meghan Markle’s exact playlist isn’t on Spotify, there are more than a few you should check out that will give you the chilled out 1950s vibes you seek: Doo-wop Dee Doo has some happier hits from bands like The Shirelles. You could also start a song radio based off of “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding. And I’ll let you in on the best kept Spotify secret: the complete single collection of Stax records by decade.

Chill out and enjoy.