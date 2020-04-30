As the coronavirus pandemic is still largely keeping the world in their homes, Meghan Markle is doing her part by supporting charities that she believes in through Zoom and video calls. On Wednesday, Markle appeared in a new video posted by Smart Works Charity, during which she can be seen mentoring a woman who was preparing for a job interview. And of course, Meghan Markle's Zoom call outfit is giving the world wardrobe inspiration for all future video conferences.

For the call, Markle chose a V-neck burgundy sweater from Joseph and a long gold pendant on a chain from Edge of Ember. Her hair was pulled back into a center-parted half-ponytail. The sweater is the same one that she previously wore, paired with a red leather pencil skirt from Boss, for a roundtable event at Windsor Castle in October.

The necklace, however, was the secret draw of the look, as it featured an evil eye on the front of the flat coin-like shape, crafted of blue and white topaz stones. Traditionally, an evil eye is thought to ward off evil spirits and protect the wearer from them. It seems, in fact, that Markle is wearing it on behalf of the world, willing each and every country strength to weather this storm.

Smart Works Charity is an organization dear to Meghan's heart. The charity provides free work clothing as well as job interview training for individuals who need, and it was encouraging to see that Markle was getting in on the mentoring action, especially in an uncertain job market.

Smart Works Charity only just rolled out their new virtual service six weeks ago, due to the global crisis, and they've already delivered more than 200 hours of support to all of their clients. In an Instagram post by the charity, which Markle shared, they wrote: “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” Shop Meghan's necklace below, and learn more about the Smart Works Charity at the link.

