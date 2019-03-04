On Sunday, a late U.S. senator's daughter slammed some of the discussions that took place at an annual conservative political conference. Notably, Meghan McCain criticized CPAC after a speaker appeared to blame "the ghost of" her father, along with other Republicans, for not doing enough to advance certain conservative policies. McCain revealed how she felt about the moment on social media.

As The Hill reported, McCain took to Twitter to condemn the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday. As Senator John McCain's daughter wrote:

I care that “the ghost” of my beloved father was used as ghoulish and deeply disturbed political propaganda on CPAC’s stage, but hey maybe that’s just me.

The Hill noted that McCain's tweet was specifically referring to comments made at CPAC by Michelle Malkin, a conservative author. Malkin mentioned McCain's father when discussing Republicans' approach to U.S. immigration policy. As Malkin asserted (via The Hill):

Sanctuary cities have metastasized and both parties are to blame. And yes, I’m looking at you, retired [Speaker] Paul Ryan; and yes, I’m looking at you, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell; and yes, I’m looking at you, Bush family; and yes, I’m looking at you, the ghost of John McCain.

More to come ...