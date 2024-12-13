Thanks to the many jokes from social media in 2024, it’s possible to communicate with your friends entirely in memes. Heck, you don’t even have to type words at this point — you can just text them an image or an emoji and they’ll understand the exact mood you’re trying to convey.

The past year had many moments that were very demure and very mindful. Many people looked absolutely fire while “holding space” for their feelings. Some were excited about the prospect of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando — maybe even as excited as a fully conscious baby — and others were ready to put down their 2023 girl dinners long enough to look for a guy in finance. (But only if he’s 6 feet 5 inches.)

If you have no idea what any of this means, congrats! You’re not chronically online. But if you spent some time on TikTok, Instagram, or in the pop culture space throughout the past 12 months, you’ve likely heard at least one of these jokes being made. 2024 had so many amazing memes — and there’s still time to add one or two more.

Whether you want to take a walk down memory lane or better understand why everyone keeps referencing these seemingly nonsensical things then keep scrolling for all the best memes from 2024.

“Pookie looks fire.” TikTok/@campbellhuntpuckett Campbell Puckett is an influencer who’s been posting lifestyle content for years, but she and her husband Jett went mega-viral at the start of 2024 when Jett started using his favorite phrase, “Pookie is looking absolutely fire today” in their OTTDs. The way he said it. The way the phrase accompanied Campbell’s fun outfits. The whole thing was just perfect, and soon #PookieTok became a thing. In an interview with Bustle, the couple talked about how the pet name came to be. “We actually can’t remember a time before Pookie,” Jett said. “I’ve been calling her Pookie a hundred times a day for nine years now, and it happened somehow in the first few weeks of our relationship. Just like I do on social media, I call her Pookie almost constantly. I almost never call her Campbell.”

The Willy Wonka Experience TikTok/@katsukiluvrr We should have known 2024 would be a meme-able year when it started with an appearance from The Unknown. This creature was part of a Wonka movie-themed pop-up event in Glasgow, Scotland that was advertised as “The Willy Wonka Experience.” It was meant to be a fun event for kids, but it quickly went viral online thanks to its weird, AI-generated art and scary made-up characters, like the silver-faced Unknown who had a tendency to emerge eerily from behind a mirror. The Unknown, played by a young girl named Felicia, was quickly shared on TikToks and other posts across the internet — and she’ll forever live on as a 2024 meme.

“I’m looking for a man in finance.” TikTok/@girl_on_couch “I’m looking for a man in finance. Six five. Blue eyes.” This tune quickly became 2024’s theme song in the same way “girl dinner” tune took over in 2023. The sound went viral after creator Megan Boni, aka @girl_on_couch, shared it in April — and it now has nearly 60 million views. The way Boni says the word “blue eyes” scratched an itch in many people’s brains. It was also funny, because does a person like this even exist? Certainly not on dating apps. The lyrics were soon turned into a song and it’s been echoing in the collective consciousness ever since.

The Fully Conscious Baby TikTok/@sobrizzle In May, Bailey Wise of Tampa, Florida posed a question to her family. “Who wants to go to Four Seasons Orlando?” Without missing a beat, her daughter raised her hand and said “Meee!” — and everyone on social media collectively gasped. The video was posted on Tiktok by Wise’s sister Stefanie O’Brien, aka @sobrizzle, and it currently has over 30 million views. The kid was immediately dubbed a “fully conscious baby” because she seemed so aware of the Four Seasons Orlando and all the luxurious experiences that awaited her. In the video’s comments section one person said, “The baby booked the trip.” Another joked, “I think the baby is in charge of the family finances.”

Sad Hamster TikTok/@oneagencymedia The sad hamster is “just a girl” — and that means she doesn’t want to handle stressful situations. On TikTok, a pitiful-sounding violin plays in the background as the sad hamster takes on life’s many challenges, like going to work, speaking in meetings, and changing the oil in her car. The big, shiny eyes of the hamster show her sadness while her pink bow signifies her innocence. Do your friends want to go out on a Friday night but you’re already comfy in bed? It’s very sad hamster. The meme has even been made into a car bumper sticker, and it’s quite the mood.