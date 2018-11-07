For Sen. John McCain's daughter, the 2018 midterms are a powerful reminder of just how much she misses him. On Tuesday, Meghan McCain shared a touching Election Day photo featuring her dad. The sweet tribute proves that he had a powerful impact on who she is as a person — and who she is as a citizen.

The photo that Meghan shared to Twitter shows a young McCain holding Meghan, who was a baby at the time. McCain is smiling and proudly showing his daughter to women who are sitting at a table. Meghan captioned the photo, "November 6, 1984 - my Dad showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls," she wrote. "My first Election Day of my life without you - miss you so much today Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went."

More to come...