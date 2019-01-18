Tensions between House Democrats and the president hit a new high on Thursday when the president grounded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to troops in Afghanistan, barring her and other representatives from using a military plane. That afternoon, though, First Lady Melania Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago on a government jet, NBC News confirmed.

Politico's Jake Sherman identified her plane from air traffic control records, a government flight labeled EXEC1F heading to Palm Beach. "EXEC1F is typically the callsign for a plane with the first lady on it," Sherman wrote on Twitter. CNN's Betsy Klein later confirmed that Melania's "pre-scheduled" flight had landed. Bustle has reached out to the First Lady's spokeswoman for comment.

CNBC reported that the First Lady is expected to spend the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at the Trumps' Florida resort, though the president will remain in Washington.

The government shutdown has so far boiled down to a stalemate between President Trump and House Democrats over funding for a border wall. On Wednesday, Pelosi asked the president to either delay or deliver in writing his State of the Union address, given the difficulties of organizing and securing the event with so many federal employees on furlough.

