Following criticism online and in the media that she copied the first offering of her "Be Best" initiative, Melania Trump responded through a statement from her communications director. Stephanie Grisham criticized the criticism, calling out the "opposition media" and challenging journalists to "Be Best" in their work.

The first lady released a booklet on cyberbullying and other tech tips for parents to implement and speak about with children to keep them safe. Almost the entire thing was released under a different title in 2014. There have been a few minor edits and the addition of Trump's introduction in this version. Both were developed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Former first lady Michelle Obama had promoted the prior version. The main controversy comes from the fact that the White House website introducing the initiative claimed that Trump had helped write the book, together with the FTC. The book was listed as "by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission." That was later changed, following the criticism, to "a Federal Trade Commission booklet, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump.”

The FTC also commented in the statement that they had no problem with the first lady helping promote their work. "As a small and independent civil law enforcement agency, the FTC encourages our partners to help spread our message to consumers," FTC Consumer and Business Education Division Associate Director Nathaniel Wood was quoted as saying. "We were excited that Mrs. Trump distributed this important information about staying safe online."

