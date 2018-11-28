While speaking at an event at Liberty University in Virginia on Wednesday, the first lady fielded several questions about her "Be Best" initiative. In discussing the campaign, Melania Trump's comments about "fighting back" on social media suggested that the first lady has a nuanced view of social media etiquette.

"I knew when I started Be Best and the social media initiative that I will be criticized, but I will do what is right for the next generation," Melania said. She added that she will remain "focused on helping — how to use it and how much to use it...That’s very important for me, so the next generation can be respectful and kind. And also, sometimes you need to fight back, I'm sorry."

Melania announced her Be Best initiative back in May. At the time, she said that it would focus on children in three ways: well-being, social media abuse, and opioid addiction prevention. On Wednesday, it was not immediately clear what Melania meant when she said there was sometimes a need to "fight back" online, or whether that fit into her platform. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

"As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide," she said at the time, per CNN.

At the time, and several times afterward, the first lady has faced criticism for promoting healthy social media use while her husband, President Trump, maintains his reputation for using Twitter to directly attack his critics and opponents. Though if her Wednesday remarks are any indication, it appears she may have anticipated that criticism from the start.

During her appearance in Virginia, Melania addressed the various pillars of her Be Best platform, including preventing opioid addiction. Specifically, she said she felt it was important to stand by people who are suffering from addiction.

“While you may never personally become addicted, the chances of you knowing someone who struggles with it are very high,” she said, according to WTVR, a CBS affiliate. “And if you, or someone you know needs help, you need to be brave enough to ask, or strong enough to stand with them as they fight through the disease.”

