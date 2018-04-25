On Wednesday, with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on hand for its debut, first lady Melania Trump had her wax figure at Madame Tussauds officially unveiled. And as wax figures go, it actually looked pretty realistic!

Of course, there's an elephant in the room in this story: why was Spicer there? It's hard to say, since only he knows what his schedule looks like nowadays. Obviously, he has a lot more free time since he resigned from his job as press secretary last year, however, so presiding over the unveiling might be as good a use of his time as any.

The display, which includes a wax figure of President Donald Trump in an Oval Office set, is reportedly part of a larger exhibit called "Give Melania a Voice," in which visitors can tweet as the first lady from the Madame Tussauds "@MTMelaniaMoment" Twitter account.

According to NBC News, Spicer praised the quality of the new wax figure, calling it "remarkable" just how much it resembled her.

"I’m not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the first lady before I left and I mean — it's pretty remarkable how lifelike it is, and the same thing with the president. It's impressive," Spicer reportedly said. He also called her a "very gracious and fashionable woman," and claimed she has more "political savviness" than she's generally given credit for.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you're not familiar with Madame Tussauds, this is basically what it's all about. It's an international, decades-old chain of wax museums, with 24 locations around the world. The big Melania unveiling took place at the New York City museum, one of seven Madame Tussauds locations in the United States.

More to come ...