Following months-long speculation about whether or not the first lady's family benefited from "chain migration," Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as U.S. citizens on Thursday in New York City. According to The Washington Post, Viktor and Amalija Knavs have been living in the U.S. with green cards they may have obtained through a family reunification process heavily criticized by the president. However, this has neither been confirmed nor denied by their immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes.

Although both are now retired, Viktor used to work as a car dealer, while Amalija worked in a textile factory, according to ABC News. They raised Trump in a rural industrial town in Slovenia, until she settled in New York in 1996. CNN reported that since Trump's husband assumed the presidency, Viktor and Amalija have often joined the first family on trips to Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, New Jersey, and they are also frequently spotted in Washington.

Earlier this year, immigration experts told The Washington Post that Trump likely sponsored her parents for green cards, though Wildes did not confirm this. This is a practice that Trump's husband has routinely criticized as "chain migration," misleadingly suggesting that "a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives." The president went on to propose limiting family sponsorships to spouses and minor children, which would have made it impossible for him to sponsor his parents-in-law.

More to come...