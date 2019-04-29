In a much-anticipated third episode, Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell finally premiered on April 28. And while the first 10 minutes were both tense and quiet, an unexpected character reemerged. Melisandre returned on Game of Thrones, but she soon made it clear that she would be dead before the battle was said and done.

Audiences will recall that the disciple for the Lord of Light fled Westeros in Season 7 — but before she did, Melisandre predicted her own death. While many of them were gathered in Dragonstone, the witch told Varys, "I have to die in this strange country, just like you." She foreshadowed her death again in Season 8, Episode 3.

While Melisandre has long-been a controversial figure in both the book and TV series, she's finally using her powers for good. She lights first the Dothraki's swords like torches, and then sets the trenches on fire. And she does so in the nick of time, right as a wight flies at her face before he's lit up like a Christmas tree.

Unfortunately, the Dothraki's fire swords didn't seem to help too much, as Daenerys's troops are soon wiped out by the Night King's army. This was understandably hard for viewers to take, although they'd been steeling themselves for the inevitable slaughter all week.

That said, Melisandre is still a key component to the Battle of Winterfell. You need fire to counteract ice, after all, and who better to fan the flames than the Lord of Light and his disciples?

