I’m a huge fan of leftovers; they mean you’re halfway to your next meal, you waste less, and you save money too. What’s not to love? If you find leftovers uninspiring, check out my website melissahemsley.com where you can search by ingredient. No carrot or egg need ever be thrown away again. And there’s lots of inspiration for using up the whole fruit, and veg from "root to fruit," with pestos made from carrot tops!

If that sounds a bit overwhelming, think about what you often find yourself throwing away, unfinished. If you’re a dried-up-cheddar-in-the-fridge-door culprit, then think about grating it all in one go when you first use it and freezing it. It freezes well and will save you both types of cheddar!

Maybe you love cooking a chilli, though every time you do there’s an inevitable half-pot of sour cream or yoghurt that sits in your fridge until it’s mouldy. Next time that happens, chop up some herbs and garlic and mix them in or just blend them all together and you’ve got a delicious tangy green dip for crisps or sweet potato wedges. Or you can drizzle it over a tray of roasted veg, or mix it with some chopped cabbage and carrots for a coleslaw at this weekend’s picnic or BBQ. Anticipate the leftovers and scout around for a recipe that can use up the last scoops.

Speaking of old veg – be not afeared! Ugly veg or tired veg is still good veg, and old veg can still cook brilliantly. A bendy carrot will still work just as well in a soffritto. And last week’s fruit bowl can be repurposed into something delicious, like this Fruit Bowl Bake I made recently.

If you want to go even further in reconsidering what waste is, then I can recommend nibs etc.’s delicious granola, which is made from waste fruit pulp. It’s got to be tried to be believed.