There were more than 100 people in the room for the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, but it took only one to remind everyone that Melissa McCarthy is the funniest woman in Hollywood. McCarthy was in attendance at the Golden Globes as a nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, but if McCarthy was searching for forgiveness from any of her Hollywood contemporaries, she certainly earned it by handing out sandwiches to her fellow attendees. Variety's Nate Nickolai investigated why Melissa McCarthy was handing out sandwiches, and while it's a ridiculous act in theory, the reason turned out to be entirely practical.

McCarthy, having attended the ceremony in the past as a Best Actress nominee for Spy, had firsthand experience seeing how hungry other nominees can get while waiting for the ceremony to reach its end. So, in preparation, she brought a collection of ham and cheese sandwiches from Los Angeles sandwich shop Joan's on Third and told Variety that she spent the evening "handing them out to everyone," even getting a shoutout from Olivia Colman during her acceptance speech for Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, thanking McCarthy for providing her with a sandwich earlier in the evening.

According to the Variety piece, McCarthy had brought thirty sandwiches into the ceremony, but did not report on whose hands each of the sandwiches ended up in. Presumably, McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone had one sandwich each, the author of the Variety piece admitted that he had been offered a sandwich, and Colman had received a sandwich as well per her acceptance speech. The fate of the remaining 26 sandwiches may remain a mystery unless other actors come forward to reveal that they, too, relied on one of McCarthy's sandwiches to keep from getting hungry during the three-and-a-half hour ceremony.

While it seems like an obvious choice to bring snacks, at least one fellow celebrity was amazed that McCarthy had managed to bring so many sandwiches into the ceremony. "How did she get them in here?" Chastain asked, according to Variety. While she was baffled at the technicalities of sneaking thirty sandwiches into one of Hollywood's biggest nights, Chastain admitted that smuggling sandwiches is "a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry." Variety reported that Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan also spoke to the publication about wishing that she had brought snacks for the marathon-like ceremony.

While Melissa McCarthy may have left the ceremony empty-handed, she did leave a mark on the ceremony — she reminded all of Hollywood that if people continue to cast her in roles that could lead to an awards-nomination, she will continue to ensure that the hungry, exhausted celebrities of the Golden Globes will not have to go hungry during the long evening thanks to her underground catering business.