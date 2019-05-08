Memes & Tweets About The Strongest Avenger May Make You Re-Think Your Pick
Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. One of the greatest parts of joining a fandom like the MCU is being able to feel connected to millions — yes, millions — of people around the world who are all rooting for the same team: the Avengers. But that doesn't mean there isn't some conflict within the group when it comes to determining the mightiest of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. After millions — yes, millions — of MCU fans rushed to the theaters to watch the Avengers take on Thanos once again Endgame, memes and tweets arguing over the strongest Avenger took over the Internet.
The debate over who exactly stands as the strongest of all the Avengers is one that has existed throughout both Marvel comics' and the MCU's histories. It's a long and storied argument that likely will never get a definitive answer, though certain comic book pairings have revealed which Avengers might win in a battle against its own teammate. 2016's Captain America: Civil War provided a fun glimpse into who wins in an Avenger vs. Avenger battle too, but that movie also proves that nobody wins when the teammates turn on one another.
The intense showdown in Endgame only made some MCU fans more certain that their pick for strongest Avenger is the correct one, and the tweets and memes they used to prove it may have you changing your own opinion.
Team Iron Man
Team Scarlet Witch
Team Scarlet Witch *AND* Captain Marvel
Team Black Widow
Team Hawkeye
Team Captain Marvel
She can fly, she can absorb and redirect energy, she can survive in space without oxygen — and so much more. Not only does she save Tony and help defeat Thanos in Endgame, but she was off putting out other proverbial (or literal) fires all over the universe during the five years after Infinity War.
It's hard not to note that Brie Larson has come a long way since 2012's 21 Jump Street.
Team Thor
Team Thor *AND* Captain Marvel
The recent trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home might just settle this debate once and for all. Peter Parker should know, after all.
Or if you don't believe Spider-Man, maybe Twitter itself can just decide.
Team Hulk
The Hulk is the only one who could snap while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet and survive — besides Thanos — so does that him the strongest?
The Quinjet in Thor: Ragnarok seems to have decided that it's the Hulk.