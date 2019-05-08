Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. One of the greatest parts of joining a fandom like the MCU is being able to feel connected to millions — yes, millions — of people around the world who are all rooting for the same team: the Avengers. But that doesn't mean there isn't some conflict within the group when it comes to determining the mightiest of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. After millions — yes, millions — of MCU fans rushed to the theaters to watch the Avengers take on Thanos once again Endgame, memes and tweets arguing over the strongest Avenger took over the Internet.

The debate over who exactly stands as the strongest of all the Avengers is one that has existed throughout both Marvel comics' and the MCU's histories. It's a long and storied argument that likely will never get a definitive answer, though certain comic book pairings have revealed which Avengers might win in a battle against its own teammate. 2016's Captain America: Civil War provided a fun glimpse into who wins in an Avenger vs. Avenger battle too, but that movie also proves that nobody wins when the teammates turn on one another.

The intense showdown in Endgame only made some MCU fans more certain that their pick for strongest Avenger is the correct one, and the tweets and memes they used to prove it may have you changing your own opinion.

Team Iron Man Of course after Iron Man/Tony Stark sacrificed his life in Endgame, tons of fans felt validated in their view of him being the strongest Avenger.

Since Tony was technically the first Avenger in the MCU, even though Steve was chronologically around first, he certainly has lasted the longest — up until this point, that is.

Team Scarlet Witch Tons of fans believe that Scarlet Witch deserves the title as the strongest of the bunch, due to her small but mighty role in Endgame.

Who didn't want to jump out of that seat and cheer after this line?

Just because Wanda Maximoff has never had her own standalone MCU movie — let alone three, like Thor's had — doesn't mean she can't be the MVP.

Team Scarlet Witch *AND* Captain Marvel Some don't want to choose between two of the mightiest MCU women.

Team Black Widow As tragic as Black Widow's death is for the character's stans, they've showed up on social media to share their appreciation for her.

Some fans took the strongest Avenger debate as an opportunity to shout out Natasha's inner strength.

Natasha Romanoff's fans have a lot of feelings about their strongest Avenger pick, and can you blame them?

Team Hawkeye While Hawkeye might not be the most popular pick among MCU fans, it's hard not to take note of his apparently vital presence.

Team Captain Marvel She can fly, she can absorb and redirect energy, she can survive in space without oxygen — and so much more. Not only does she save Tony and help defeat Thanos in Endgame, but she was off putting out other proverbial (or literal) fires all over the universe during the five years after Infinity War.

It's hard not to note that Brie Larson has come a long way since 2012's 21 Jump Street.

With all apologies to Ant-Man.

Team Thor Some believe that the strongest Avenger is simply and objectively Thor. The Thor fans sure have creative ways of honoring their strongest Avenger.

His lightning control serves as convincing evidence to support those who argue for Thor's Strongest Avenger title.

Team Thor *AND* Captain Marvel The recent trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home might just settle this debate once and for all. Peter Parker should know, after all. Or if you don't believe Spider-Man, maybe Twitter itself can just decide.

Team Hulk The Hulk is the only one who could snap while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet and survive — besides Thanos — so does that him the strongest? The Quinjet in Thor: Ragnarok seems to have decided that it's the Hulk.

Team Captain America Of course the Captain America stans will always choose their patriotic hero as the strongest Avenger. You've gotta admit that this scene in Endgame sets up Cap as an exceptional Avenger, perhaps even the strongest.