A lot has changed in the year and a half since the #MeToo movement first shook the United States. Though many perpetrators of sexual misconduct have been ousted from positions of power, concern about the issue seems to have declined. A Gallup poll released Monday showed that men cared more about sexual harassment in #MeToo's immediate aftermath and now believe that it's less of a problem.

Gallup's initial survey was taken at the very end of October in 2017, more than three weeks after The New York Times broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sex crimes (which he has denied). At that time, 66 percent of the men polled said they believed sexual harassment in the workplace was a "major" issue. In a repeat of the survey taken last month, just 53 percent of male respondents said the same.

Meanwhile, reports continue to shed light on the prevalence of sexual misconduct within specific industries. The American Economic Association is currently grappling with a recent survey that revealed deep gender and racial bias within the field. The poll found that nearly half of female economists had experienced gender discrimination and that hundreds had been touched inappropriately or stalked.

The #MeToo movement has had an uneven reach, and hit some fields sooner than others.

More to come ...