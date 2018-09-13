If you’re on the lookout for new M&M flavors, the snack snoops on Instagram may have found your next sweet obsession. Foodie Instagram accounts @candyhunting and @SnackShatLive recently shared exclusive photos of the new Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&Ms that appear to be coming to candy aisles in 2019. Bustle has reached out to M&Ms via email, but reps said they don’t have any information to share with us at this time.

According to the Instagram posts, this new flavor of M&M is...well, exactly what it sounds like. They’re your classic peanut M&Ms with a candy coating, milk chocolate, and peanut. However, they’re also flavored with jalapeño to give the candy a slight spicy kick. If spicy chocolate already had your mouth on fire, fear not. Based on a review from Snack Chat Live, shared on YouTube, you can definitely taste the jalapeño flavor. However, the spice of the Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&Ms is relatively subtle.

These new M&Ms appear to be one of three “internationally inspired flavors” set to come to shelves in 2019. Per @SnackChatLive’s Instagram post, the other two flavors are English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut.

Again, no word from M&Ms as to when or even if these flavors are going to be in our grocery stores. Hopefully our Instagram foodie insiders have not led our taste buds astray.

While these new M&Ms incorporate jalapeño in the mix, Mexican chile may be been a bit more expected as an M&M combo. If you’re thinking, “There is an expected spicy chocolate flavor combination?” the answer is yes, and I’m so sorry no one has told you about Mexican hot chocolate.

Chocolate and chile, as Food & Wine has pointed out before, may not be the flavor combo you expect. However, it is the flavor combo your cozy, chill evenings deserve. In the way that sea salt brings out that extra something caramel and dark chocolate, the sneaky kick of chile spice adds a depth to everything from chocolate cakes to your standard bar of chocolate.

Starbucks even offers a Chile Mocha that adds a bit of spice to your traditional mocha, just in case the caffeine isn’t enough to wake you up. Trader Joe’s came out with a chocolate chile collection a couple years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like you can only buy them through third-party retailers online like Amazon.

If you really want to take your love of all things spicy to the next level, the world is your spicy, spicy oyster. Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery recently introduced jalapeno-infused wine to their offering. According to their website, it is “an exciting blend of Illinois white wine infused with serrano and jalapeno peppers.” It also has actual chili peppers floating in the bottle. If you really want to combine your love of spice and alcohol into one, convenient bottle, there’s also jalapeno liqueur. For sale on TotalWine.com, the product description for the liqueur reads, “Light. Pepper. Refined,” which sounds posh but really just means you have a new way to an extra kick to your bloody mary.

So, what do you do with all this information aside from drool at your keyboard? Why not plan a jalapeño-themed party. Start the evening with an appetizer, something classy like Jalapeno Cheddar Chex Mix. Follow it up with a round of spicy alcohol simply because you can and you should. Then, for dessert, indulge on jalapeño M&Ms. You could likely make a four-course meal out of all the different jalapeño-inspired foods the internet has to offer. Just be sure to also provide a complimentary bottle of TUMS as well.