Attorney Michael Avenatti just made an announcement with some bombshell allegations that don't look great for the Trump administration. At a Thursday panel discussion in L.A., Avenatti claimed Trump's team paid more women "hush money" — three more women, to be exact — and that he's representing them.

According to The Hill, Avenatti claimed the women were paid off before the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump, either by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen or by the company American Media, Inc. The White House has not responded to a request for comment from Bustle.

Although during the panel, Avenatti didn’t initially say why the women were paid, he told The Associated Press that he had evidence that the three women — who he said contacted him months ago — had relationships with the president. However, he said he couldn’t disclose that evidence or give specifics.

Trump's lawyer didn't respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press, but Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, did. Although he didn't want to comment directly, he offered a cautionary message about Avenatti:

Mr. Avenatti is an aggressive attorney doing his job in the middle of litigation. I have been there, done that. An attorney in litigation is just that, and until the litigation is over, I’m not going to comment on the words used.

Avenatti demanded that Trump and Cohen come forward and release information about the payments to the American people. “They should release the information to the American people now,” Avenatti told The Associated Press. “Enough with the games.”

News channel ABC 7 reported that Avenatti also told the panel on Thursday that one of the women claimed to be pregnant at the time of the payment. He said he was looking into getting an OK from his clients to share more details.

More to come...